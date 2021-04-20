Compass Ion Advisors LLC Sells 714 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 714 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 19,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,641,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the period. ADE LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. ADE LLC now owns 25,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,155,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 41,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,435,000 after buying an additional 3,018 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 45,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,915,000 after buying an additional 5,240 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $416.84 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $398.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $374.94. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $272.92 and a 1-year high of $419.48.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

