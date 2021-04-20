Compass Ion Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 19.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,671 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises about 2.9% of Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $7,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marino Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $441,880,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 124.3% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. now owns 2,400,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $428,064,000 after buying an additional 1,330,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,912,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,659,869,000 after buying an additional 699,438 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 966,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $172,394,000 after buying an additional 265,690 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 703,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $125,409,000 after buying an additional 254,894 shares during the period. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GLD stock opened at $165.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.38. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $157.04 and a fifty-two week high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

