Compound Price Up 2% Over Last 7 Days (COMP)

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 20th. One Compound coin can now be purchased for $492.93 or 0.00868969 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Compound has traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Compound has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion and $504.90 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

EUNO (EUNO) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000426 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 26% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000012 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000068 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 36% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000024 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 56.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Compound Profile

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,075,799 coins. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Compound Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

