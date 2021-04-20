Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.50

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$5.50 and traded as high as C$5.85. Computer Modelling Group shares last traded at C$5.83, with a volume of 12,352 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CMG shares. Scotiabank increased their target price on Computer Modelling Group from C$5.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Computer Modelling Group from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Computer Modelling Group from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Computer Modelling Group from C$6.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Get Computer Modelling Group alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$468.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Computer Modelling Group’s payout ratio is 87.41%.

In other news, Director Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.50, for a total value of C$65,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 883,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,741,450. Insiders have sold 24,400 shares of company stock worth $158,600 over the last three months.

Computer Modelling Group Company Profile (TSE:CMG)

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, develops and licenses reservoir simulation software in Canada. The company offers CMOST AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for its reservoir by combining statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional oil/gas reservoirs; GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling; STARS, a thermal and processes reservoir simulator for the modelling of steam, solvents, air, and chemical recovery processes; and CoFlow, a reservoir and production system modelling software that allows reservoir and production engineers to make informed decisions on large integrated oil and gas projects.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Modelling Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Modelling Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.