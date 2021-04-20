Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $93.23 Million

Equities analysts predict that Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) will report sales of $93.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Computer Task Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $92.45 million and the highest is $94.00 million. Computer Task Group reported sales of $86.95 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Computer Task Group will report full year sales of $380.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $376.20 million to $384.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $401.61 million, with estimates ranging from $393.71 million to $409.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Computer Task Group.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $101.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.73 million. Computer Task Group had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 2.03%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Computer Task Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised Computer Task Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTG. Cassia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Computer Task Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Computer Task Group during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Computer Task Group by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,471 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in Computer Task Group during the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Fosun International Ltd increased its holdings in Computer Task Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 78,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.06% of the company’s stock.

CTG opened at $11.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.86 million, a P/E ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Computer Task Group has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $11.65.

About Computer Task Group

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides information and technology services in North America, Western Europe, and India. The company offers strategic consulting services that delivers customized recommendations and plans to address business and IT challenges. It also provides information and technology solutions, including implementation, maintenance, and optimization of software applications; development and deployment of customized software and solutions; testing solutions to help clients assess, develop, improve, implement, and automate testing programs; and design and distribution of complex technology components.

