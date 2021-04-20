Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup

Stock analysts at Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.78% from the company’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Conagra Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.44.
NYSE CAG traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 564,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,993,981. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.93. The company has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. Conagra Brands has a 12 month low of $31.66 and a 12 month high of $39.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.35.
In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 24,340 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $912,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 80,681 shares in the company, valued at $3,025,537.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $1,875,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 106,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,988,850.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,000 shares of company stock worth $4,502,783 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Conagra Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 10,010.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 2,337.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the period. 82.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Conagra Brands
Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.
Recommended Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet
Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.