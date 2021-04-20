Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup

Stock analysts at Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.78% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Conagra Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.44.

NYSE CAG traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 564,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,993,981. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.93. The company has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. Conagra Brands has a 12 month low of $31.66 and a 12 month high of $39.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 9.67%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Conagra Brands will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 24,340 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $912,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 80,681 shares in the company, valued at $3,025,537.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $1,875,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 106,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,988,850.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,000 shares of company stock worth $4,502,783 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Conagra Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 10,010.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 2,337.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the period. 82.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

