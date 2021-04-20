Conflux Network (CFX) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $20.62 Million

Conflux Network (CURRENCY:CFX) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 20th. Over the last seven days, Conflux Network has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar. Conflux Network has a total market capitalization of $864.22 million and $20.62 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conflux Network coin can currently be bought for $1.05 or 0.00001855 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56,534.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,329.11 or 0.04119831 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $943.71 or 0.01669268 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $263.05 or 0.00465299 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $398.48 or 0.00704851 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $303.74 or 0.00537268 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.88 or 0.00059935 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $245.85 or 0.00434869 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.62 or 0.00241666 BTC.

Conflux Network Profile

Conflux Network (CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 823,872,356 coins. Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network . The official website for Conflux Network is confluxnetwork.org . The official message board for Conflux Network is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

Buying and Selling Conflux Network

