Congress Park Capital LLC Acquires 10,500 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Congress Park Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 41.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Capital bought a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares during the period. 51.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. CIBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.39.

NYSE T traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $29.94. 93,276 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,064,348. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $33.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.89 and a 200-day moving average of $29.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $213.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.95%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

