Congress Park Capital LLC Acquires 1,698 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Congress Park Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,162 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up about 1.2% of Congress Park Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WMT. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 710,440 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.64, for a total value of $92,811,881.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,841,234,491.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 106,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.23, for a total transaction of $13,916,810.27. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,507,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,378,849,882.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,035,000 shares of company stock valued at $267,991,487. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price target on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.11.

Shares of WMT stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $139.42. 41,911 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,260,440. The company has a market cap of $392.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.22. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.01 and a 1-year high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $152.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 18th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to reacquire up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.62%.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

