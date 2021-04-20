Congress Park Capital LLC Buys 9,907 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Congress Park Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 94.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,907 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises 1.2% of Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NWK Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, First Financialcorp IN increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.4% during the fourth quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter.

IJR traded down $1.09 on Tuesday, reaching $108.56. 56,785 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,214,301. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.78. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.70 and a fifty-two week high of $115.20.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

