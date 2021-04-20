Congress Park Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Congress Park Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. MercadoLibre accounts for approximately 4.2% of Congress Park Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $7,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter valued at $15,563,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in MercadoLibre by 1.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on MELI. TheStreet lowered MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. HSBC increased their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. BTIG Research upgraded MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Santander upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,980.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,865.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. MercadoLibre has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,724.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI traded down $9.45 on Tuesday, reaching $1,561.54. The company had a trading volume of 648 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,496. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.87 billion, a PE ratio of -9,818.07 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,514.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,562.39. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $553.61 and a 52-week high of $2,020.00.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($1.41). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. MercadoLibre had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.11) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

