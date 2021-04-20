Congress Park Capital LLC Grows Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Congress Park Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,609 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 3.0% of Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,200.00 price target (up from $1,950.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,353.00 to $2,625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,164.00.

GOOGL traded down $3.13 on Tuesday, hitting $2,286.63. 5,796 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,771,728. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 44.25, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2,112.78 and a 200-day moving average of $1,861.63. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,205.00 and a 12-month high of $2,304.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $15.35 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

