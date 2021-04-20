Congress Park Capital LLC Grows Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Congress Park Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 361.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,740 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,590 shares during the quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 65.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total transaction of $25,280.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,903.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total value of $3,198,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 145,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,729,086.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,501 shares of company stock worth $4,246,280. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on KO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Guggenheim lowered The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.73.

Shares of KO stock traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $54.21. 146,011 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,749,604. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.26. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $43.20 and a 52 week high of $54.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.62%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

