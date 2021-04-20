Congress Park Capital LLC Has $1.70 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Congress Park Capital LLC lowered its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 31.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,025 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 3,665 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 0.9% of Congress Park Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Surevest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 7.5% in the first quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 20,663 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 2.7% during the first quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 17,087 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its position in shares of Visa by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 9,383 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Value Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.6% during the first quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 15,449 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $1,912,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,669,455.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,350,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 93,093 shares of company stock worth $20,418,578. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE V traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $224.87. The stock had a trading volume of 55,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,715,671. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.15 and a 52 week high of $228.23. The company has a market cap of $439.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.27, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $217.73 and its 200-day moving average is $208.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on V. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Visa from $253.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.00.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

