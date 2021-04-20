Congress Park Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 171,081 BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU)

Congress Park Capital LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 171,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,882,000. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund comprises 1.1% of Congress Park Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Congress Park Capital LLC owned about 0.37% of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DSU. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the first quarter worth $79,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the third quarter worth $106,000. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the third quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $155,000. Institutional investors own 31.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DSU stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,235. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.44. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.83 and a 1-year high of $11.16.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.61%.

About BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

