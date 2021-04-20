Congress Park Capital LLC Reduces Stake in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Congress Park Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 17.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,330 shares during the quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $1,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ENS. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,315,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in EnerSys by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in EnerSys by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 55,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,059,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in EnerSys by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA boosted its holdings in EnerSys by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 16,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

ENS stock traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,578. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.49. EnerSys has a 1 year low of $47.63 and a 1 year high of $104.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.08. EnerSys had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 3.27%. The business had revenue of $751.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that EnerSys will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is 14.96%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on EnerSys from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on EnerSys in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. EnerSys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. The company offers energy systems, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions; motive power batteries and chargers that are utilized in electric forklift trucks and other industrial electric powered vehicles; and specialty batteries, which are used in aerospace and defense applications, large over-the-road trucks, automotive, medical, and security systems applications.

