Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:CNTB) Shares Up 3.5%

Shares of Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:CNTB) shot up 3.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.89 and last traded at $17.85. 2,274 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 223,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.24.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CNTB. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited American Depositary Shares in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited American Depositary Shares in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited American Depositary Shares in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited American Depositary Shares Company Profile (NASDAQ:CNTB)

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of immune modulators for the treatment of serious autoimmune diseases and inflammation. The company's lead product candidate is CBP-201, an anti-interleukin-4 receptor alpha antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory allergic diseases, such as atopic dermatitis, asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps.

