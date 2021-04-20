Connectome (CNTM) Reaches Market Cap of $561,778.97

Connectome (CURRENCY:CNTM) traded down 19.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 20th. Connectome has a market cap of $561,778.97 and approximately $932,228.00 worth of Connectome was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Connectome has traded 15.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Connectome coin can now be purchased for $0.46 or 0.00000829 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.57 or 0.00068887 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00021288 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000353 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.52 or 0.00093803 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $360.71 or 0.00644184 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 27.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.89 or 0.00049801 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001786 BTC.

About Connectome

Connectome (CNTM) is a coin. Its launch date was May 7th, 2019. Connectome’s total supply is 1,213,183 coins and its circulating supply is 1,210,675 coins. Connectome’s official Twitter account is @Connectome_to and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Connectome is connectome.to

According to CryptoCompare, “Connectome is a technology platform to realize human-like AI assistant, “Virtual Human Agent” (VHA) that can respond to users not only through speech but also via eye contact and facial expressions. Connectome’s VHA combines cutting-edge technologies such as Machine Learning, AI, Blockchain, AR/VR, Robotics and IoT. Through the synergy of such technologies, it will function like a virtual human being that can recognize emotions and has a memory, as well as being highly secure due to decentralized data management built on blockchain technology. The initial VHA is named “Rachel”. “

Buying and Selling Connectome

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Connectome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Connectome should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Connectome using one of the exchanges listed above.

