Consolidated Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Consolidated Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,246 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 5,919 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 5.6% of Consolidated Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Consolidated Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $11,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 129.1% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa by 432.0% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Visa stock traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $224.66. 72,561 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,715,671. The company has a market cap of $438.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.15 and a 52 week high of $228.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,350,530. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $1,912,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,669,455.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,093 shares of company stock valued at $20,418,578 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on V shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $256.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.00.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

