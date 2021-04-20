Consolidated Capital Management LLC Has $5.96 Million Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Consolidated Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,594 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,773 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s makes up about 3.0% of Consolidated Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Consolidated Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,747,763 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $10,889,456,000 after acquiring an additional 145,251 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,281,673 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,777,081,000 after buying an additional 54,685 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $1,616,206,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,032,349 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,294,422,000 after buying an additional 283,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,762,077 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,236,427,000 after buying an additional 401,671 shares in the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $232.52. The stock had a trading volume of 18,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,240,357. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $167.85 and a 1 year high of $234.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $221.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.84. The firm has a market cap of $173.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 65.82%.

MCD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer raised shares of McDonald’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of McDonald’s to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.30.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

