Consolidated Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Consolidated Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 742,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $9,745,000. General Electric makes up 4.9% of Consolidated Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 0.8% in the first quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 106,428 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 26,656 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the period. SP Asset Management boosted its stake in General Electric by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 158,370 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in General Electric by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 13,824 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in General Electric by 1.3% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 70,450 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. 60.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GE. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on General Electric from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 price objective on General Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.93.

General Electric stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.20. 643,697 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,678,586. General Electric has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $14.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a market cap of $115.96 billion, a PE ratio of 37.39, a P/E/G ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.81.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

In other news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,250. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

