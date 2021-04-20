Consolidated Capital Management LLC Sells 1,256 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Consolidated Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,089 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,256 shares during the period. The Walt Disney makes up 3.1% of Consolidated Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Consolidated Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $6,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,108,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,817,340,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291,751 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,913,777 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,332,698,000 after buying an additional 3,315,118 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,494,013 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,531,925,000 after buying an additional 5,288,711 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,003,286,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,888,776 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,791,649,000 after buying an additional 392,065 shares in the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DIS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $211.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.07.

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total value of $886,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 157,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,976,447.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total transaction of $24,288,375.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,227,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,482,652.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,363,130 shares of company stock valued at $250,457,795. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS traded down $2.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $185.07. The stock had a trading volume of 146,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,158,701. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $190.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.00. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $98.86 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.88, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. As a group, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

