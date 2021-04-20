Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) Director Sells $32,525.00 in Stock

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) Director Richard Finlay sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $32,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ CWCO traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.99. 116,528 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,210. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.06 million, a PE ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.31. Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. has a 1-year low of $10.01 and a 1-year high of $16.69.

Get Consolidated Water alerts:

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.10). Consolidated Water had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 6.64%. On average, analysts forecast that Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Consolidated Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.71%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water in the 1st quarter valued at about $482,000. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Water during the first quarter valued at approximately $696,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Consolidated Water by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 23,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 2,587 shares during the last quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 273.4% in the 1st quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 257,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,465,000 after acquiring an additional 188,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water by 276.1% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 19,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 29,820 shares during the last quarter. 50.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Consolidated Water from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th.

About Consolidated Water

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.