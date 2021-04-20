Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Bought by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 365,945 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,820 shares during the period. Constellation Brands comprises approximately 1.3% of Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned 0.19% of Constellation Brands worth $83,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 3,150.0% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 71.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $218.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.90.

Shares of STZ traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $238.13. 20,610 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,216,781. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.25 and a 52 week high of $242.62. The company has a market cap of $46.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $228.45 and its 200-day moving average is $212.86.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.20%.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing and distribution of beer, wine and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine and dessert wine-and across all price points.

