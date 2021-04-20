Constellation One Day Volume Tops $1.71 Million (DAG)

Constellation (CURRENCY:DAG) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 20th. One Constellation coin can now be purchased for $0.0690 or 0.00000122 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Constellation has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar. Constellation has a total market cap of $87.38 million and $1.71 million worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.38 or 0.00069445 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00020837 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.99 or 0.00093442 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $365.15 or 0.00643894 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.92 or 0.00049235 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Constellation Coin Profile

Constellation (CRYPTO:DAG) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 coins and its circulating supply is 1,266,911,931 coins. The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Constellation’s official message board is constellationlabs.io/blog . Constellation’s official website is www.constellationlabs.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Constellation is a Horizontally Scalable Blockchain with mobile support. By “Horizontal Scalable”, is mentioned that Network capacity is proportional to the user adoption, which concedes the network the strength to have more and more users in a medium to far future. Constellation will work with its own smart contacts to support blockchain's microservices. In addition, the platform uses reputation-based incentives in order to remove the costs from transactions fees. The DAG token is still under development and it will be released first as an ERC20 cryptocurrency, with the further objective to migrate to its own mainnet and become the Constellation native token. “

Buying and Selling Constellation

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constellation directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Constellation should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Constellation using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

