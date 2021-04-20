Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) Shares Down 1.7%

Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF)’s share price was down 1.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1,428.75 and last traded at $1,432.41. Approximately 530 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,457.53.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CNSWF shares. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Constellation Software from $1,865.00 to $1,760.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Constellation Software from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Constellation Software from $1,900.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Constellation Software from $1,800.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,852.50.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,403.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,276.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The company reported $11.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter. Constellation Software had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 85.65%.

Constellation Software Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CNSWF)

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in the United States, Canada, Italy, Germany, India, United Kingdom, Brazil, Switzerland, Austria, Israel, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector.

