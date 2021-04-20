Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.16

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.16 and traded as high as $4.18. Consumer Portfolio Services shares last traded at $4.11, with a volume of 6,097 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Consumer Portfolio Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.16. The company has a market capitalization of $93.56 million, a PE ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a current ratio of 27.86, a quick ratio of 27.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.33.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). Consumer Portfolio Services had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 6.06%. The company had revenue of $62.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.83 million. As a group, analysts predict that Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel S. Wood sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.30, for a total transaction of $73,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 127,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,809.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 47.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Consumer Portfolio Services stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 496,458 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.20% of Consumer Portfolio Services worth $2,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 49.45% of the company’s stock.

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It purchases and services retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. The company, through its automobile contract purchases, offers indirect financing to the customers of dealers with limited credit histories or past credit problems.

