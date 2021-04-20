Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) Shares Gap Down to $3.73

Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.73, but opened at $3.63. Contango Oil & Gas shares last traded at $3.47, with a volume of 11,752 shares.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.28 and its 200 day moving average is $1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $702.99 million, a PE ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 2.70.
Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Contango Oil & Gas had a negative return on equity of 219.81% and a negative net margin of 230.23%. The firm had revenue of $29.16 million during the quarter.
About Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF)
Contango Oil & Gas Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, develops, exploits, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore properties in Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Wyoming in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved reserves of approximately 316.4 billion cubic feet equivalent, including 131.3 billion cubic feet of natural gas, 19.1 million barrels of crude oil and condensate, and 11.8 million barrels of natural gas liquids.
