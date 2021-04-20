Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) Shares Gap Down to $3.73

Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.73, but opened at $3.63. Contango Oil & Gas shares last traded at $3.47, with a volume of 11,752 shares.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.28 and its 200 day moving average is $1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $702.99 million, a PE ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 2.70.

Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Contango Oil & Gas had a negative return on equity of 219.81% and a negative net margin of 230.23%. The firm had revenue of $29.16 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Contango Oil & Gas by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 7,486,894 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $17,145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,495,058 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $17,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,009 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,213,839 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $7,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,333 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 432.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 315,741 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 256,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Contango Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter valued at about $436,000. 26.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Contango Oil & Gas Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, develops, exploits, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore properties in Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Wyoming in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved reserves of approximately 316.4 billion cubic feet equivalent, including 131.3 billion cubic feet of natural gas, 19.1 million barrels of crude oil and condensate, and 11.8 million barrels of natural gas liquids.

