ContentBox (BOX) Trading 18.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 20th. Over the last seven days, ContentBox has traded down 18.5% against the U.S. dollar. One ContentBox coin can currently be bought for $0.0037 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. ContentBox has a total market cap of $6.36 million and $2.27 million worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00014109 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $217.39 or 0.00392832 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001730 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002423 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000018 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000083 BTC.

About ContentBox

ContentBox (BOX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,718,782,470 coins. ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . ContentBox’s official website is contentbox.one . The official message board for ContentBox is medium.com/contentbox . The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

ContentBox Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ContentBox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ContentBox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

