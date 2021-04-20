ContentBox Market Capitalization Hits $6.67 Million (BOX)

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 20th. Over the last seven days, ContentBox has traded 11.3% lower against the dollar. ContentBox has a total market cap of $6.67 million and approximately $1.96 million worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ContentBox coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00013800 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $237.30 or 0.00424383 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001746 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002270 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000019 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000083 BTC.

ContentBox Profile

ContentBox is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,718,782,470 coins. The official website for ContentBox is contentbox.one . The official message board for ContentBox is medium.com/contentbox . ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

Buying and Selling ContentBox

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ContentBox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ContentBox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

