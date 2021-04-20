Contentos (COS) Hits Market Cap of $93.03 Million

Contentos (CURRENCY:COS) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. During the last seven days, Contentos has traded down 18.7% against the US dollar. Contentos has a total market cap of $93.03 million and $11.76 million worth of Contentos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Contentos coin can now be purchased for about $0.0310 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.63 or 0.00068068 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00021216 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000347 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.38 or 0.00092303 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $363.30 or 0.00640171 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.24 or 0.00046234 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Contentos is a coin. Contentos’ total supply is 9,990,144,695 coins and its circulating supply is 3,002,618,721 coins. The official message board for Contentos is medium.com/contentos-io . Contentos’ official Twitter account is @contentosio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Contentos is /r/Contentosofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Contentos’ official website is www.contentos.io

According to CryptoCompare, “COSS stands for Crypto-One-Stop-Solution and represents a platform, which encompasses all features of a digital economical system based on cryptocurrency. The COSS system consists of a payment gateway / POS, an exchange, a merchant list, market cap rankings, a marketplace, an e-wallet, various coin facilities, and a mobile platform. The COSS platform unifies all transactional aspects that are usually managed by means of FIAT money and offers multiple cryptocurrency-related services in one place. COS token generates an entire cryptocurrency portfolio to its holders derived from fees within the COSS system when cryptocurrency transactions take place.COS token holders are rewarded with payouts in all cryptocurrencies supported at coss.io for utilizing the platform and the exchange. Paying the trading fees with COS will earn the user a 25% discount on the trading fees. COS used as fees will be included in the FSA on COSS.IO “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contentos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Contentos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Contentos using one of the exchanges listed above.

