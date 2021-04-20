Contrasting Enel Generación Chile (OTCMKTS:EOCCY) and Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Enel Generación Chile (OTCMKTS:EOCCY) and Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) are both mid-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Get Enel Generación Chile alerts:

Enel Generación Chile has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Portland General Electric has a beta of 0.26, meaning that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings for Enel Generación Chile and Portland General Electric, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enel Generación Chile 0 0 0 0 N/A Portland General Electric 0 5 4 0 2.44

Portland General Electric has a consensus target price of $43.78, suggesting a potential downside of 14.93%. Given Portland General Electric’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Portland General Electric is more favorable than Enel Generación Chile.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.0% of Portland General Electric shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Portland General Electric shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Enel Generación Chile and Portland General Electric’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enel Generación Chile -13.90% -37.57% -20.67% Portland General Electric 7.67% 9.97% 3.02%

Dividends

Enel Generación Chile pays an annual dividend of $1.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 18.6%. Portland General Electric pays an annual dividend of $1.63 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Portland General Electric pays out 68.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Portland General Electric has increased its dividend for 14 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Enel Generación Chile and Portland General Electric’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enel Generación Chile $2.04 billion 1.26 $274.88 million N/A N/A Portland General Electric $2.12 billion 2.17 $214.00 million $2.39 21.53

Enel Generación Chile has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Portland General Electric.

Summary

Portland General Electric beats Enel Generación Chile on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Enel Generación Chile Company Profile

Enel GeneraciÃ³n Chile S.A., an electric utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company generates electricity through hydro, thermal, and wind power sources. As of December 31, 2019, it had 6,114 megawatts of installed capacity with 28 generation facilities and a total of 110 generation units. The company also supplies its electricity to regulated electricity distribution companies; unregulated industrial firms primarily in the mining, pulp, and steel sectors; and the pool market. Further it provides engineering consulting services. The company was formerly known as Empresa Nacional de Electricidad S.A. and changed its name to Enel GeneraciÃ³n Chile S.A. in November 2016. The company was founded in 1943 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile. Enel GeneraciÃ³n Chile S.A. is a subsidiary of Enel Chile S.A.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates six thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and three wind farms. As of December 31, 2020, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,269 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 414 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 568 miles of 115 kilovolt line. The company has 27,939 circuit miles of distribution lines. It also purchases and sells wholesale natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company serves approximately 908 thousand residential, commercial, and industrial customers in 51 cities. Portland General Electric Company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.

Receive News & Ratings for Enel Generación Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel Generación Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.