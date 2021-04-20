Contrasting Synacor (NASDAQ:SYNC) & DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU)

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) and Synacor (NASDAQ:SYNC) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for DouYu International and Synacor, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DouYu International 0 4 0 0 2.00 Synacor 0 4 0 0 2.00

DouYu International currently has a consensus price target of $14.78, suggesting a potential upside of 47.50%. Synacor has a consensus price target of $2.20, suggesting a potential upside of 0.46%. Given DouYu International’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe DouYu International is more favorable than Synacor.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares DouYu International and Synacor’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DouYu International $1.04 billion 3.06 $5.68 million $0.04 250.50 Synacor $121.85 million 0.72 -$9.02 million N/A N/A

DouYu International has higher revenue and earnings than Synacor.

Profitability

This table compares DouYu International and Synacor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DouYu International 8.92% 11.59% 9.12% Synacor -14.55% -21.40% -11.86%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.2% of DouYu International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.2% of Synacor shares are held by institutional investors. 26.0% of Synacor shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

DouYu International has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Synacor has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

DouYu International beats Synacor on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DouYu International

DouYu International Holdings Limited operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers. The company also sponsors eSports teams and organize eSports tournaments. In addition, it streams other content to include a spectrum of live streaming entertainment options, such as talent shows, music, outdoor, and travel. Further, the company records and offers video clips to allow users to watch replays of selective live streaming content; and allows viewers and streamers to edit and upload short video clips by themselves. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

About Synacor

Synacor (Nasdaq: SYNC) is a cloud-based software and services company serving global video, internet and communications providers, device manufacturers, governments and enterprises. Synacor's mission is to enable its customers to better engage with their consumers. Its customers use Synacor's technology platforms and services to scale their businesses and extend their subscriber relationships. Synacor delivers managed portals, advertising solutions, email and collaboration platforms, and cloud-based identity management. www.synacor.com.

