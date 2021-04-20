Copperbank Resources Corp (CNSX:CBK) Director Purchases C$27,000.00 in Stock

Copperbank Resources Corp (CNSX:CBK) Director John Gianni Kovacevic purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.54 per share, with a total value of C$27,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,883,800 shares in the company, valued at C$3,177,252.

Copperbank Resources Corp has a 1 year low of C$0.04 and a 1 year high of C$0.14.

Separately, Fundamental Research began coverage on Copperbank Resources in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.78 price target for the company.

Copperbank Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties in the United States. Its property portfolio includes the Contact copper project located in Elko County, Nevada; and the Pyramid and San Diego projects situated in the Alaska Peninsula.

