Cornichon (CORN) Price Tops $0.10 on Major Exchanges

Cornichon (CURRENCY:CORN) traded up 15.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 20th. One Cornichon coin can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000185 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Cornichon has traded 17.5% higher against the US dollar. Cornichon has a market capitalization of $1.88 million and $1,673.00 worth of Cornichon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cornichon alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002408 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.52 or 0.00062018 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $152.86 or 0.00274633 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004404 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.31 or 0.00025710 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $519.13 or 0.00932682 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $360.95 or 0.00648491 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55,537.73 or 0.99781361 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Cornichon Coin Profile

Cornichon’s total supply is 18,586,143 coins and its circulating supply is 18,343,889 coins. Cornichon’s official Twitter account is @cornfieldfarm and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cornichon is cornichon.ape.tax

According to CryptoCompare, “CORN is designed to be the governance token for CORN. It is claimed that once deposited in the pool, the stakers don’t need to do anything and will continue to receive CORN token rewards from providing liquidity going forward. “

Buying and Selling Cornichon

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cornichon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cornichon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cornichon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cornichon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cornichon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.