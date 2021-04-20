Corning (GLW) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Corning (NYSE:GLW) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th. Analysts expect Corning to post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Corning has set its Q1 2021

Pre-Market guidance at 0.40-0.44 EPS and its Q1 guidance at $0.40-$0.44 EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Corning had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts expect Corning to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Corning alerts:

GLW opened at $46.06 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.66. Corning has a 1-year low of $18.82 and a 1-year high of $46.63. The company has a market capitalization of $35.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 230.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.55%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GLW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Argus increased their target price on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Corning from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.10.

In other news, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 13,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.48, for a total value of $605,793.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,320 shares in the company, valued at $605,793.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 8,150 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total value of $311,004.00. Insiders have sold 70,316,816 shares of company stock valued at $3,056,712,491 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.