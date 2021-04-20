Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) Shares Gap Down to $4.82

Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.82, but opened at $4.66. Corporación América Airports shares last traded at $4.72, with a volume of 1,100 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corporación América Airports from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

Get Corporación América Airports alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $747.29 million, a P/E ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 3.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.43. Corporación América Airports had a negative return on equity of 18.91% and a negative net margin of 29.12%. On average, equities analysts expect that Corporación América Airports S.A. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAAP. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Corporación América Airports during the 4th quarter worth $545,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Corporación América Airports during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Stokes Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Corporación América Airports during the 4th quarter worth $98,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Corporación América Airports by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 125,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 23,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC acquired a new position in Corporación América Airports during the 4th quarter worth $92,000. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP)

CorporaciÃ³n AmÃ©rica Airports SA, through its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 52 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly knwona as A.C.I. Airports International S.Ã r.l. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Corporación América Airports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporación América Airports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.