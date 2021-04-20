Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Acquired by DnB Asset Management AS

DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,106 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,669 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Corteva were worth $7,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Corteva during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 77.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on CTVA. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Corteva from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Corteva from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Corteva from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Corteva currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.76.

NYSE:CTVA opened at $47.52 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.64. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.38 and a 52 week high of $48.48. The company has a market capitalization of $35.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

