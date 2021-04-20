Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) Stock Price Up 4.5%

Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX)’s stock price rose 4.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $38.40 and last traded at $38.40. Approximately 445 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 304,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.75.

CRTX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cortexyme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Cortexyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

Get Cortexyme alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -15.31 and a beta of 0.95.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.04. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cortexyme, Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Casey Lynch sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total value of $860,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,895 shares in the company, valued at $2,146,981.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David Lamond acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.77 per share, with a total value of $1,688,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 301,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,192,765.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,653,300 over the last quarter. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cortexyme in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Cortexyme by 366.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cortexyme during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Cortexyme by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 9,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Cortexyme by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.48% of the company’s stock.

About Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX)

Cortexyme, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's disease and other degenerative disorders. Its lead drug candidate is atuzaginstat (COR388), an orally administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which is in Phase II/III clinical trial for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease.

See Also: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Cortexyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cortexyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.