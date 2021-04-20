Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.68

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$4.68 and traded as high as C$6.32. Corus Entertainment shares last traded at C$6.11, with a volume of 572,812 shares trading hands.

CJR.B has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$7.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$6.25 to C$7.25 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$7.00 price objective (up previously from C$6.00) on shares of Corus Entertainment in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$6.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$5.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Corus Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and an average target price of C$7.72.

Get Corus Entertainment alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.95 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Corus Entertainment’s payout ratio is -8.20%.

About Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B)

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

Recommended Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Corus Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corus Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.