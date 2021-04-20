Cosmos (ATOM) Market Cap Achieves $4.40 Billion

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 20th. Cosmos has a total market capitalization of $4.40 billion and $964.91 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for approximately $20.90 or 0.00037419 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,956.86 or 1.00161886 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00012615 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $76.01 or 0.00136055 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001459 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000908 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001842 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 36.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00005472 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DAOstack (GEN) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000509 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

ATOM is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 268,491,175 coins and its circulating supply is 210,706,572 coins. The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos . The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network . The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains. The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model. “

Cosmos Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

