Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Purchased by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 80.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,657 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,654 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total value of $252,164.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,920,727.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,437,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,215,748.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale stock traded up $3.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $373.18. The stock had a trading volume of 55,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,925,285. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $343.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $361.60. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $293.84 and a twelve month high of $393.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $165.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.94, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $44.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.64%.

COST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $430.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $386.79.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

