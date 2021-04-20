Country Trust Bank Sells 77,323 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Country Trust Bank cut its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 25.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 229,389 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 77,323 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney makes up 1.4% of Country Trust Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $42,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 1,044.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 141,736 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $17,586,000 after buying an additional 156,736 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 3.1% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,506 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $186,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,446,000. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DIS. UBS Group increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Loop Capital raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.07.

NYSE DIS opened at $187.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $340.23 billion, a PE ratio of -117.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $190.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $98.86 and a one year high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The company had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. Research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total transaction of $886,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,845 shares in the company, valued at $27,976,447.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $4,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 177,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,589,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,363,130 shares of company stock worth $250,457,795. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

