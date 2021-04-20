Country Trust Bank Trims Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Country Trust Bank reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 26.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,588 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 7,320 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.4% of Country Trust Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $42,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,126 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,385,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.5% in the first quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,198,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the first quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. HYA Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Alphabet by 6.5% during the first quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 327 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, HT Partners LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 6.3% in the first quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 475 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOGL has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,353.00 to $2,625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,164.00.

GOOGL stock opened at $2,289.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,205.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2,304.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,112.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,861.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 44.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $15.35 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

