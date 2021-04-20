Countryside Properties (OTCMKTS:CSPLF) Shares Down 2.5%

Shares of Countryside Properties PLC (OTCMKTS:CSPLF) traded down 2.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.39 and last traded at $7.39. 1,960 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 27,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.58.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.47.

Countryside Properties Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CSPLF)

Countryside Properties PLC operates as a home builder and urban regeneration partner in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Partnerships and Housebuilding. The Partnerships segment specializes in the urban regeneration of public sector land that delivers private, affordable, and private rented sector homes in partnership with local authorities and housing associations.

