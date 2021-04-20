COVIR.IO (CVR) Price Hits $104.34 on Exchanges

COVIR.IO (CURRENCY:CVR) traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. In the last week, COVIR.IO has traded up 30.5% against the U.S. dollar. COVIR.IO has a market cap of $12.43 million and $8.60 million worth of COVIR.IO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One COVIR.IO coin can currently be purchased for $104.34 or 0.00183982 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002512 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.53 or 0.00062658 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $154.98 or 0.00273276 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00004338 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.65 or 0.00025830 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $379.34 or 0.00668897 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $526.97 or 0.00929216 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56,220.47 or 0.99133945 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

COVIR.IO Profile

COVIR.IO was first traded on January 19th, 2021. COVIR.IO’s total supply is 8,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 119,108 coins. The official message board for COVIR.IO is medium.com/@covir . COVIR.IO’s official Twitter account is @Polkacover . The official website for COVIR.IO is covir.io/v2

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in late 2019, Polkacover is working towards creating a cryptocurrency-friendly insurance purchase & policy issuance marketplace with the aim to be the one-stop-shop for crypto & personal insurance need. “

COVIR.IO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVIR.IO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COVIR.IO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy COVIR.IO using one of the exchanges listed above.

