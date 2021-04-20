Cowen Increases Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target to $700.00

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Cowen from $585.00 to $700.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Cowen’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.59% from the company’s current price.

LRCX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho upped their target price on Lam Research from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Argus upped their target price on Lam Research from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lam Research from $553.00 to $568.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on Lam Research from $405.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Lam Research from $495.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $555.00.

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $621.73 on Tuesday. Lam Research has a fifty-two week low of $229.69 and a fifty-two week high of $669.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.27, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $586.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $497.48.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.31. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lam Research will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lam Research news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total transaction of $2,401,948.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total value of $2,298,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,507,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,134,000. Laffer Tengler Investments raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 3,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, Busey Wealth Management bought a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

