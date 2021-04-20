Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,892 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,207 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.13% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store worth $4,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CBRL. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the third quarter worth about $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the third quarter worth about $220,000. Institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CBRL opened at $173.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $169.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.19. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.05 and a 1-year high of $178.82. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 43.78 and a beta of 1.39.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.10). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $677.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on CBRL shares. CL King lowered shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Sidoti reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Monday, March 22nd. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.27.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, seasonal gifts, apparel, toys, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as various candies, preserves, and other food items.

See Also: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.