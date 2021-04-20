Craneware (LON:CRW) Sets New 12-Month High at $2,600.00

Craneware plc (LON:CRW)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,600 ($33.97) and last traded at GBX 2,550 ($33.32), with a volume of 24049 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,400 ($31.36).

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Craneware from GBX 2,200 ($28.74) to GBX 2,420 ($31.62) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

The stock has a market cap of £684.09 million and a P/E ratio of 55.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,174.80 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,072.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a dividend of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a yield of 0.58%. Craneware’s payout ratio is 0.74%.

About Craneware

Craneware plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, and supports computer software for the healthcare industry in the United States. The company provides solutions, such as Chargemaster Toolkit, an automated software-as-a-service (SaaS) chargemaster management solution for capturing optimal legitimate reimbursement for providers; Trisus Supply, a solution that utilizes data to identify data gaps between the systems; Physician Revenue Toolkit, a SaaS solution for managing physician group KPIs, charges, codes, RVUs, fee schedules, and related information; Reference Plus, a SaaS solution to perform chargemaster analysis; Pharmacy ChargeLink, a solution to enhance charge capture, pricing, and cost management; interface scripting module, a software that automatically uploads chargemaster changes to the patient billing system for accurate billing; Trisus Pricing Analyzer, a SaaS solution that simplifies the price modelling process; and Online Reference Toolkit and supplies assistant solutions.

