Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Boosts Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 30.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,042 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,460 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises about 1.6% of Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned about 0.11% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $8,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 120,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,158,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 216,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,092,000 after buying an additional 15,803 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 254,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,076,000 after acquiring an additional 32,859 shares in the last quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 67.3% in the first quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 18,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 7,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 11.0% during the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 261,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,394,000 after buying an additional 25,807 shares during the period.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock remained flat at $$51.29 during trading on Tuesday. 300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,078,175. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $51.24 and a 52-week high of $51.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.38.

